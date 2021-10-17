Short Interest in Intrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ITJTY) Expands By 100.0%

Intrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ITJTY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the September 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Separately, UBS Group set a $30.21 target price on Intrum AB (publ) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd.

OTCMKTS ITJTY opened at $29.04 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.74. Intrum AB has a 1-year low of $24.55 and a 1-year high of $37.79.

Intrum AB is engaged in providing credit management services. The firm offers solutions on credit decisions, sales ledger services, reminders and collection to debt surveillance, collection of written-off receivables, and purchase of outstanding receivables. It operates through the following segments: Credit Management Services, Strategic Markets, and Portfolio Investments.

