Short Interest in Intrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ITJTY) Expands By 100.0%

Intrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ITJTY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the September 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Separately, UBS Group set a $30.21 target price on Intrum AB (publ) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd.

OTCMKTS ITJTY opened at $29.04 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.74. Intrum AB has a 1-year low of $24.55 and a 1-year high of $37.79.

About Intrum AB (publ)

Intrum AB is engaged in providing credit management services. The firm offers solutions on credit decisions, sales ledger services, reminders and collection to debt surveillance, collection of written-off receivables, and purchase of outstanding receivables. It operates through the following segments: Credit Management Services, Strategic Markets, and Portfolio Investments.

