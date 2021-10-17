Short Interest in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG) Drops By 44.4%

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 68,500 shares, a decrease of 44.4% from the September 15th total of 123,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 87,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRIG opened at $25.12 on Friday. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF has a 52 week low of $24.83 and a 52 week high of $25.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.10.

Get Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF alerts:

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th were given a $0.014 dividend. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VRIG. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 760,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,076,000 after acquiring an additional 52,425 shares during the period. HNP Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 758,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,043,000 after buying an additional 43,530 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 10.6% in the second quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 714,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,936,000 after acquiring an additional 68,254 shares during the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 4,112.3% during the second quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 564,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,164,000 after buying an additional 551,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 60.4% during the second quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 258,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,486,000 after buying an additional 97,343 shares in the last quarter.

Featured Article: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.