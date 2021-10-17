Short Interest in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Declines By 42.3%

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 991,700 shares, a decrease of 42.3% from the September 15th total of 1,720,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,057,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Shares of IUSB stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.11. 734,983 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,703,913. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $52.48 and a 1 year high of $54.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.39.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a $0.083 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. This is an increase from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter.

