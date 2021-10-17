Short Interest in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:EMXF) Rises By 111.1%

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:EMXF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a growth of 111.1% from the September 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

NASDAQ:EMXF opened at $44.51 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.15 and a 200-day moving average of $44.67. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF has a 52 week low of $35.85 and a 52 week high of $47.13.

Read More: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.