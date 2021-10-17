Short Interest in iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY) Rises By 98.7%

iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 140,300 shares, a growth of 98.7% from the September 15th total of 70,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 60,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares India 50 ETF by 29.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 131,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,885,000 after purchasing an additional 30,171 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares India 50 ETF during the second quarter worth about $305,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares India 50 ETF during the third quarter worth about $582,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of iShares India 50 ETF by 156,541.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 61,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,851,000 after purchasing an additional 61,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares India 50 ETF during the first quarter worth about $277,000.

NASDAQ INDY opened at $53.68 on Friday. iShares India 50 ETF has a 52 week low of $35.05 and a 52 week high of $53.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.58.

iShares India 50 ETF, formerly iShares S&P India Nifty 50 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P CNX Nifty Index (the Index). The Index measures the equity performance of the top 50 companies by market capitalization that trade in the Indian market.

