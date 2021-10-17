Short Interest in Isos Acquisition Co. (NYSE:ISOS) Declines By 43.4%

Isos Acquisition Co. (NYSE:ISOS) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 26,200 shares, a decrease of 43.4% from the September 15th total of 46,300 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 113,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of NYSE:ISOS remained flat at $$9.95 during trading on Friday. 729,811 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165,293. Isos Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.55 and a 1 year high of $10.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.91.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ISOS shares. MKM Partners started coverage on Isos Acquisition in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. CJS Securities started coverage on Isos Acquisition in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new stake in Isos Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new stake in Isos Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $501,000. Finally, Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Isos Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,916,000. 45.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Isos Acquisition Company Profile

Isos Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Westport, Connecticut.

