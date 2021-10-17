Short Interest in Loblaw Companies Limited (OTCMKTS:LBLCF) Declines By 44.3%

Loblaw Companies Limited (OTCMKTS:LBLCF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 450,100 shares, a drop of 44.3% from the September 15th total of 808,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 37.2 days.

LBLCF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$73.00 to C$86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$77.00 to C$85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$84.00 to C$91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$87.00 to C$96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$63.74 price objective (down previously from C$96.00) on shares of Loblaw Companies in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.39.

Get Loblaw Companies alerts:

LBLCF traded up $0.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $74.15. The stock had a trading volume of 688 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,855. Loblaw Companies has a 12 month low of $48.19 and a 12 month high of $74.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.87.

Loblaw Cos. Ltd. engages in the provision of grocery, pharmacy, general merchandise, and financial products and services. It operates through the following segment: Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment consists of retail food and associate-owned drug stores, in-store pharmacies, health and beauty products, apparel and general merchandise, and supports the PC Optimum program.

See Also: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Loblaw Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loblaw Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.