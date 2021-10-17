Short Interest in Macquarie Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MQBKY) Declines By 46.2%

Macquarie Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MQBKY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a decrease of 46.2% from the September 15th total of 13,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of Macquarie Group stock traded up $4.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $141.43. 5,512 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,543. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $126.36 and its 200-day moving average is $121.20. Macquarie Group has a 52 week low of $88.50 and a 52 week high of $141.59.

Get Macquarie Group alerts:

Macquarie Group Company Profile

Macquarie Group Ltd. operates as a non-operating holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, financial, advisory, investment and funds management services. It operates through the following segments: Macquarie Asset Management (MAM), Banking and Financial Services (BFS), Commodities and Global Markets (CGM), Macquarie Capital and Corporate.

Read More: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Macquarie Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macquarie Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.