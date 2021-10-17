Short Interest in Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO) Drops By 45.3%

Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 74,400 shares, a drop of 45.3% from the September 15th total of 135,900 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 28,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.
Millicom International Cellular stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.53. 38,277 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,238. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.75. Millicom International Cellular has a fifty-two week low of $27.71 and a fifty-two week high of $46.18. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.55 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.83.
Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($1.41). Millicom International Cellular had a negative net margin of 3.85% and a negative return on equity of 6.88%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter.
About Millicom International Cellular
Millicom International Cellular SA engages in the cable and mobile services. It operates through the Latin America and Africa geographical segments. The Latin America segment includes the Guatemala and Honduras joint ventures. The Africa segment comprises of the operations in Tanzania. The company was founded on December 14, 1990 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.
