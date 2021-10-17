Short Interest in Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO) Drops By 45.3%

Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 74,400 shares, a drop of 45.3% from the September 15th total of 135,900 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 28,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Millicom International Cellular stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.53. 38,277 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,238. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.75. Millicom International Cellular has a fifty-two week low of $27.71 and a fifty-two week high of $46.18. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.55 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Get Millicom International Cellular alerts:

Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($1.41). Millicom International Cellular had a negative net margin of 3.85% and a negative return on equity of 6.88%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TIGO. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Millicom International Cellular by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,880 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Millicom International Cellular during the 2nd quarter valued at $129,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Millicom International Cellular by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,090 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular during the first quarter worth $172,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 56.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 1,794 shares in the last quarter. 4.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Millicom International Cellular

Millicom International Cellular SA engages in the cable and mobile services. It operates through the Latin America and Africa geographical segments. The Latin America segment includes the Guatemala and Honduras joint ventures. The Africa segment comprises of the operations in Tanzania. The company was founded on December 14, 1990 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for Millicom International Cellular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Millicom International Cellular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.