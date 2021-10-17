Short Interest in Naked Brand Group Limited (NASDAQ:NAKD) Declines By 29.9%

Naked Brand Group Limited (NASDAQ:NAKD) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 28,250,000 shares, a decrease of 29.9% from the September 15th total of 40,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,150,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 3.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ NAKD traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.67. The company had a trading volume of 45,104,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,086,156. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.63 and its 200-day moving average is $0.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Naked Brand Group has a 52 week low of $0.07 and a 52 week high of $3.40.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NAKD. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Naked Brand Group by 7,454.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,173,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 1,158,393 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Naked Brand Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $393,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Naked Brand Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Naked Brand Group by 174.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 469,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 298,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Naked Brand Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $168,000. 0.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Naked Brand Group

Naked Brand Group Ltd. operates as an apparel and swimwear company. It designs, manufactures and markets a portfolio of company-owned and licensed brands, catering to a broad cross-section of consumers and market segments. The company’s brands include Bendon, Bendon Man, Me, By Bendon, Davenport, Fayreform, Lovable, Pleasure State, VaVoom, Evollove, and Hickory.

