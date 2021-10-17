Short Interest in Orgenesis Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGS) Decreases By 27.9%

Orgenesis Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGS) saw a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 413,600 shares, a decrease of 27.9% from the September 15th total of 573,800 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 51,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.0 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Orgenesis by 225.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,933 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Orgenesis by 111.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,432 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Orgenesis by 2,033.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 7,746 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Orgenesis in the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Orgenesis in the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Orgenesis alerts:

NASDAQ ORGS opened at $4.76 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.02. Orgenesis has a 1 year low of $4.14 and a 1 year high of $8.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.63. The company has a market capitalization of $116.80 million, a PE ratio of 250.50 and a beta of 0.92.

Orgenesis (NASDAQ:ORGS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $10.55 million during the quarter. Orgenesis had a negative net margin of 192.07% and a negative return on equity of 95.29%.

Orgenesis Company Profile

Orgenesis, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development, manufacturing and provision of technologies and services in the cell and gene therapy industry. It operates through the Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) and Point-Of-Care Cell Therapy (POC) segments.

Read More: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Orgenesis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orgenesis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.