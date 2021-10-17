Short Interest in Pathfinder Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:PFDR) Declines By 43.2%

Pathfinder Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:PFDR) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 47,400 shares, a decrease of 43.2% from the September 15th total of 83,400 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 194,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PFDR. Senator Investment Group LP bought a new position in Pathfinder Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,766,000. HBK Investments L P bought a new position in Pathfinder Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,362,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Pathfinder Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,792,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Pathfinder Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,305,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Pathfinder Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,354,000.

Shares of Pathfinder Acquisition stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.91. 13,657 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,204. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.86. Pathfinder Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $10.11.

Pathfinder Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

