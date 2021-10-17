Short Interest in Peak Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PKPH) Expands By 70.5%

Peak Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PKPH) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 28,300 shares, an increase of 70.5% from the September 15th total of 16,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 209,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Peak Pharmaceuticals stock remained flat at $$0.13 during trading on Friday. 9,150 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 205,853. Peak Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.12.

About Peak Pharmaceuticals

Peak Pharmaceuticals, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceutical level products containing phytocannabinoids, an abundant and pharmaceutically active component of industrial hemp for the prevention and alleviation of various conditions and diseases. The company was founded on December 18, 2007 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

