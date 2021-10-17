Short Interest in POET Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:POETF) Grows By 57.5%

POET Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:POETF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 90,400 shares, a growth of 57.5% from the September 15th total of 57,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 350,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

POETF remained flat at $$0.82 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 75,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,014. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.85. POET Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.34 and a 52-week high of $1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $290.66 million, a PE ratio of -16.41 and a beta of 0.70.

POET Technologies (OTCMKTS:POETF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.21 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that POET Technologies will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

POET Technologies, Inc engages in the designing, developing, manufacturing and sale of opto-electronic solutions for the sensing, data communications and telecommunications markets. It developed POET Optical Interposer platform, which allows the integration of electronic and photonic devices into a single multi-chip module.

