Short Interest in Rio Tinto Group (OTCMKTS:RTNTF) Decreases By 27.7%

Rio Tinto Group (OTCMKTS:RTNTF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 37,300 shares, a decline of 27.7% from the September 15th total of 51,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 26.6 days.

Shares of Rio Tinto Group stock opened at $75.20 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.76. Rio Tinto Group has a 12-month low of $63.85 and a 12-month high of $108.00.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Ltd. produces iron ore for steel, aluminium for cars and smart phones, copper for wind turbines, diamonds that set the standard for “responsible“, titanium for household products and borates for crops that feed the world. It operates through the following segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper & Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.