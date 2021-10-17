Short Interest in Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SNPHY) Grows By 52.4%

Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SNPHY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a growth of 52.4% from the September 15th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of SNPHY stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.78. 23,350 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,412. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.89. Santen Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $12.50 and a 12-month high of $20.25.

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Santen Pharmaceutical from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

Santen Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd engages in the manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products and medical devices. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals and Others. The Pharmaceuticals segment includes prescription ophthalmic drugs, anti-rheumatic pharmaceuticals, and over-the-counter products.

