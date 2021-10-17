Short Interest in Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SNPHY) Grows By 52.4%

Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SNPHY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a growth of 52.4% from the September 15th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of SNPHY stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.78. 23,350 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,412. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.89. Santen Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $12.50 and a 12-month high of $20.25.

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Santen Pharmaceutical from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

Santen Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Santen Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd engages in the manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products and medical devices. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals and Others. The Pharmaceuticals segment includes prescription ophthalmic drugs, anti-rheumatic pharmaceuticals, and over-the-counter products.

