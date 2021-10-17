Short Interest in Siebert Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:SIEB) Declines By 44.9%

Siebert Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:SIEB) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 158,500 shares, a decrease of 44.9% from the September 15th total of 287,900 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 267,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Siebert Financial by 4.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 485,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 20,700 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Siebert Financial by 10.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Siebert Financial by 58.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 189,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 69,872 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Siebert Financial by 147.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 53,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 32,100 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Siebert Financial by 163.3% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 5,993 shares during the period. 3.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SIEB traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $3.19. 37,944 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 545,779. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.62 and its 200 day moving average is $3.99. Siebert Financial has a 52 week low of $3.16 and a 52 week high of $18.50. The company has a market capitalization of $99.79 million, a PE ratio of 18.76 and a beta of -0.68.

Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Siebert Financial had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The firm had revenue of $16.79 million for the quarter.

About Siebert Financial

Siebert Financial Corp. is bank holding company, which provides brokerage and financial advisory services. It conducts the following lines of business through its wholly-owned subsidiaries: Retail Brokerage Business, Investment Advisory Services, Insurance Services, Robo-Advisory Technology Development, and Prime Brokerage Services.

