Short Interest in Siebert Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:SIEB) Declines By 44.9%

Siebert Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:SIEB) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 158,500 shares, a decrease of 44.9% from the September 15th total of 287,900 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 267,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Siebert Financial by 4.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 485,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 20,700 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Siebert Financial by 10.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Siebert Financial by 58.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 189,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 69,872 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Siebert Financial by 147.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 53,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 32,100 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Siebert Financial by 163.3% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 5,993 shares during the period. 3.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NASDAQ SIEB traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $3.19. 37,944 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 545,779. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.62 and its 200 day moving average is $3.99. Siebert Financial has a 52 week low of $3.16 and a 52 week high of $18.50. The company has a market capitalization of $99.79 million, a PE ratio of 18.76 and a beta of -0.68.
About Siebert Financial
Siebert Financial Corp. is bank holding company, which provides brokerage and financial advisory services. It conducts the following lines of business through its wholly-owned subsidiaries: Retail Brokerage Business, Investment Advisory Services, Insurance Services, Robo-Advisory Technology Development, and Prime Brokerage Services.
