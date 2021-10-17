Short Interest in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) Grows By 34.4%

Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,030,000 shares, an increase of 34.4% from the September 15th total of 1,510,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 534,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

SCS stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.45. 594,008 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 608,727. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.16 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Steelcase has a fifty-two week low of $10.36 and a fifty-two week high of $16.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.98.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The business services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $724.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $761.33 million. Steelcase had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 5.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. Steelcase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 111.54%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SCS. Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Steelcase by 11.7% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 8,538,394 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $122,867,000 after purchasing an additional 896,438 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Steelcase by 193.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,262,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,163,000 after purchasing an additional 832,030 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Steelcase by 188.0% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,116,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,867,000 after buying an additional 728,757 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Steelcase by 71.0% in the first quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 1,116,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,061,000 after buying an additional 463,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Steelcase in the second quarter worth $5,695,000. Institutional investors own 67.93% of the company’s stock.

Steelcase Company Profile

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other Category segments. The firm’s furniture portfolio includes panel, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including work tools and screens.

