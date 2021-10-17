Short Interest in Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) Declines By 40.2%

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 35,700 shares, a decline of 40.2% from the September 15th total of 59,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 71,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Several analysts have commented on SWDBY shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Swedbank AB (publ) to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from SEK 183 to SEK 190 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Swedbank AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Swedbank AB (publ) to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Pareto Securities assumed coverage on shares of Swedbank AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Swedbank AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from SEK 180 to SEK 170 in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SWDBY traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.59. 86,166 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,384. The stock has a market cap of $24.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.02. Swedbank AB has a fifty-two week low of $15.50 and a fifty-two week high of $21.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.68.

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter. Swedbank AB (publ) had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 39.96%.

About Swedbank AB (publ)

Swedbank AB engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Swedish Banking, Large Corporates and Institutions, Baltic Banking, and Group Functions and Others. The Swedish Banking segment caters to customers through digital channels and branches, as well as through cooperating savings banks and franchises.

