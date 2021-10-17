Short Interest in TIS Inc. (OTCMKTS:TISNF) Expands By 35.4%

TIS Inc. (OTCMKTS:TISNF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 89,200 shares, a growth of 35.4% from the September 15th total of 65,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 892.0 days.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TISNF. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of TIS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of TIS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th.

TISNF remained flat at $$26.25 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.08. TIS has a one year low of $19.85 and a one year high of $28.70.

TIS Inc provides information technology (IT) services in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Service IT Business, BPO, Financial IT Services, Industrial IT Services, and Other segments. The Service IT Business segment provides knowledge-intensive IT services to create universalized and template-oriented solutions, such as default configuration and ERP for clients.

