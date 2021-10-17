Short Interest in Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TPRKY) Drops By 33.3%

Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TPRKY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the September 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of TPRKY traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.28. The stock had a trading volume of 359 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,540. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.48. Travis Perkins has a fifty-two week low of $19.91 and a fifty-two week high of $29.26.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.6505 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TPRKY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Travis Perkins from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Travis Perkins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Friday, June 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

About Travis Perkins

Travis Perkins Plc is engaged in the supply of general building materials, timber, plumbing, heating, kitchens, bathrooms and landscaping materials. It operates through the following segment: General Merchanting, Contracts, Consumer, and Plumbing & Heating.The General Merchanting segment supplies products for all types of repair, maintenance and improvement projects as well as new residential and commercial construction.The Contracts segment manages contractors and subcontractors in the residential, infrastructure, commercial, and industrial construction sectors.

