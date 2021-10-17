Short Interest in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWV) Increases By 56.0%

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWV) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, an increase of 56.0% from the September 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 51,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ VTWV opened at $145.36 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $88.50 and a twelve month high of $152.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $141.85 and a 200 day moving average of $142.77.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.615 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 52.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 561,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,587,000 after buying an additional 192,928 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 935.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 60,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,829,000 after buying an additional 54,870 shares during the last quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,622,000. Crestone Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Crestone Asset Management LLC now owns 147,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,397,000 after buying an additional 30,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,786,000.

