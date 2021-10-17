Short Interest in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWV) Increases By 56.0%

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWV) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, an increase of 56.0% from the September 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 51,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of NASDAQ VTWV opened at $145.36 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $88.50 and a twelve month high of $152.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $141.85 and a 200 day moving average of $142.77.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.615 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th.
