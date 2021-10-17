Sigma Planning Corp Decreases Holdings in Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN)

Sigma Planning Corp trimmed its position in Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,428 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,528 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Baozun were worth $1,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BZUN. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Baozun by 65.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 17,882 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Baozun during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,612,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Baozun by 317.6% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Baozun by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 218,739 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,279,000 after acquiring an additional 24,329 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its stake in Baozun by 395.1% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 92,587 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,531,000 after purchasing an additional 73,887 shares during the period. 57.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Baozun alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Baozun from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Baozun from $57.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. HSBC dropped their price objective on Baozun from $38.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Baozun from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut Baozun from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.43.

Shares of NASDAQ BZUN opened at $19.31 on Friday. Baozun Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.25 and a 52-week high of $57.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 23.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.19.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The technology company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. Baozun had a return on equity of 6.36% and a net margin of 4.06%. Baozun’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Baozun Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

About Baozun

Baozun, Inc operates as an holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides brand electronic commerce (e-commerce) services and solutions. Its services include apparel and accessories; appliances; electronics; home and furnishings; food and health products; beauty and cosmetics; fast moving consumer goods, and mother and baby products; and insurance and automobiles.

Further Reading: How is inflation measured?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BZUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN).

Receive News & Ratings for Baozun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baozun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.