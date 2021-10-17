Sigma Planning Corp Has $1.12 Million Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 21.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,622 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,384 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,745,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,926,000 after purchasing an additional 406,066 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 22.9% in the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 4,692,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,529,000 after purchasing an additional 873,205 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 322.1% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,479,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,094,000 after acquiring an additional 3,417,960 shares during the last quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4,074.2% in the second quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,831,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,042,000 after acquiring an additional 2,764,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 12.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,530,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,155,000 after acquiring an additional 282,285 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $44.09 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $36.82 and a 12-month high of $47.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.01.

