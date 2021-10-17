Sigma Planning Corp Purchases 526 Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 2.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,767 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $1,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 615.4% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 2,535.0% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 116.9% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. 63.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other MGM Resorts International news, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 60,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total value of $2,626,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 10,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 359,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,371,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 132,500 shares of company stock worth $5,771,175. 5.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MGM Resorts International stock opened at $47.95 on Friday. MGM Resorts International has a fifty-two week low of $19.55 and a fifty-two week high of $49.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 3.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.80 and a beta of 2.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.44.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. MGM Resorts International had a negative net margin of 18.51% and a negative return on equity of 11.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 682.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.52) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.0025 per share. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This is a positive change from MGM Resorts International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is -0.25%.

MGM has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of MGM Resorts International to a “negative” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.90 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.81.

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

