Sigma Planning Corp Reduces Stake in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Sigma Planning Corp reduced its holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 586 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in Lincoln National by 575.9% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 188.0% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in Lincoln National during the second quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in Lincoln National by 104.2% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Dennis R. Glass sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.05, for a total transaction of $10,807,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LNC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Lincoln National from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Lincoln National from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Lincoln National from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Lincoln National from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lincoln National has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.93.

Shares of LNC opened at $72.30 on Friday. Lincoln National Co. has a 1-year low of $31.95 and a 1-year high of $74.63. The stock has a market cap of $13.59 billion, a PE ratio of 9.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.12.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.87. Lincoln National had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 5.47%. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lincoln National Co. will post 10.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.75%.

Lincoln National Profile

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. The company operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

