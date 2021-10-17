Sigma Planning Corp Sells 293 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Sigma Planning Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 293 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. SOL Capital Management CO boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. 1776 Wealth LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 2,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 5,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $288.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $286.50 and a 200-day moving average of $283.01. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $214.60 and a 1-year high of $304.93.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

