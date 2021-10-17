SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $188.25.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SITE. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $237.00 target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company.

Get SiteOne Landscape Supply alerts:

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, CFO John T. Guthrie sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.42, for a total transaction of $1,420,650.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,311,578.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Doug Black sold 17,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.94, for a total transaction of $3,514,717.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 65,448 shares of company stock valued at $12,809,737. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paradiem LLC lifted its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 17,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,285,000 after acquiring an additional 2,406 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 1st quarter valued at $1,012,000. NFJ Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 154.8% during the 2nd quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 16,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after acquiring an additional 10,100 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 1st quarter valued at $404,000.

Shares of SITE stock opened at $207.28 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $200.45 and a 200-day moving average of $183.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 12-month low of $115.31 and a 12-month high of $212.12. The company has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.47 and a beta of 1.23.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of commercial and residential landscape supplies. Its products include outdoor lighting, nursery, landscape supplies, fertilizers, turf protection products, grass seed, turf care equipment, and golf course accessories for green industry professionals.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.