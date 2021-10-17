SkyWater Technology, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period Will End Tomorrow (NASDAQ:SKYT)

SkyWater Technology’s (NASDAQ:SKYT) lock-up period is set to end on Monday, October 18th. SkyWater Technology had issued 6,960,000 shares in its public offering on April 21st. The total size of the offering was $97,440,000 based on an initial share price of $14.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SKYT. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of SkyWater Technology in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of SkyWater Technology in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SkyWater Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of SkyWater Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.50.

SkyWater Technology stock opened at $26.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.95. SkyWater Technology has a one year low of $14.25 and a one year high of $36.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.30.

SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $41.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SkyWater Technology will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SkyWater Technology in the second quarter valued at about $35,084,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SkyWater Technology in the second quarter valued at about $25,667,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of SkyWater Technology in the second quarter valued at about $12,871,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SkyWater Technology in the second quarter valued at about $10,529,000. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SkyWater Technology in the second quarter valued at about $8,517,000. 19.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SkyWater Technology Company Profile

SkyWater Technology, Inc manufactures integrated circuits. The company provides technology services for various microelectronics comprising integrated circuits (ICs); and related micro- and nanotechnology applications. It serves customers developing and manufacturing ICs in various markets, including aerospace and defense, automotive, computing and cloud, consumer, industrial, and medical.

