Slate Grocery REIT (OTCMKTS:SRRTF) Short Interest Up 94.0% in September

Slate Grocery REIT (OTCMKTS:SRRTF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 35,700 shares, an increase of 94.0% from the September 15th total of 18,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

SRRTF stock opened at $10.56 on Friday. Slate Grocery REIT has a twelve month low of $7.59 and a twelve month high of $11.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.35.

SRRTF has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Slate Grocery REIT from C$9.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Slate Grocery REIT from $10.25 to $10.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

Slate Grocery REIT operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in acquiring, owning and leasing a portfolio of diversified revenue-producing commercial real estate properties. Its portfolios include residential, office and industrial projects. The company was founded by Blair Welch and Brady Welch on January 18, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

