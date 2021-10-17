Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sleep Number Corporation transformed the mattress industry with the idea that ‘one size does not fit all’ when it comes to sleep. Today, the company is the leader in sleep innovation and was ranked Highest in Customer Satisfaction with Mattresses by J.D. Power. Their investments over the past five years have further differentiated their brand and strengthened their three competitive advantages: proprietary innovations that provide meaningful sleep benefits for their customers; ongoing customer relationships that are enabled by their direct-to-consumer business model; and exclusive distribution that is highly productive and fuelled by their mission-driven sales teams. Sleep Number’s business model enables one to stay focused on what is relevant to their customer while building life-long relationships with their brand. Their team of 4,000 brand ambassadors is dedicated to their mission of improving lives by individualizing sleep experiences. They are driven to improve well-being through better quality sleep. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sleep Number from a c+ rating to a d- rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $135.00 price target (down from $165.00) on shares of Sleep Number in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $121.80.

Shares of SNBR stock opened at $86.60 on Friday. Sleep Number has a 12-month low of $60.08 and a 12-month high of $151.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $95.05 and its 200 day moving average is $105.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.93.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.29). Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 75.84% and a net margin of 9.37%. The business had revenue of $484.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.45) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Sleep Number will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNBR. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Sleep Number during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sleep Number during the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sleep Number during the 2nd quarter valued at $213,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in Sleep Number in the 2nd quarter valued at $245,000. Finally, Origin Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in Sleep Number by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Origin Asset Management LLP now owns 2,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.81% of the company’s stock.

Sleep Number Company Profile

Sleep Number Corp. designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes beds, proprietary beds, and other sleep-related accessory products. It offers beds under the brand name Sleep Number. The company was founded by Robert Walker and JoAnn Walker in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

