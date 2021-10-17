SmartCash Market Capitalization Tops $8.25 Million (SMART)

SmartCash (CURRENCY:SMART) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 17th. During the last seven days, SmartCash has traded 6.2% higher against the dollar. SmartCash has a total market cap of $8.25 million and $227,337.00 worth of SmartCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SmartCash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0058 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SmartCash alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $60,709.53 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,796.21 or 0.06253073 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $184.48 or 0.00303873 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $609.84 or 0.01004520 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.29 or 0.00087779 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $263.82 or 0.00434557 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $189.95 or 0.00312882 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.94 or 0.00278279 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00004737 BTC.

About SmartCash

SmartCash (SMART) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Keccak hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 11th, 2017. SmartCash’s total supply is 2,014,903,577 coins and its circulating supply is 1,413,859,298 coins. SmartCash’s official message board is forum.smartcash.cc . The Reddit community for SmartCash is /r/smartcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SmartCash’s official Twitter account is @scashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SmartCash is smartcash.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “SmartCash is a community governance, cooperation & growth focused cryptocurrency based on the Keccak algorithm. The team uses 80% of the block reward to fund not only the community projects, but also the growth & development of SmartCash. “

Buying and Selling SmartCash

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SmartCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SmartCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SmartCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SmartCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.