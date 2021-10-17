Smiths Group plc (LON:SMIN) Insider Acquires £14,380 in Stock

Smiths Group plc (LON:SMIN) insider Mark Seligman bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,438 ($18.79) per share, for a total transaction of £14,380 ($18,787.56).

The stock has a market capitalization of £5.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.90. Smiths Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 1,309.50 ($17.11) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,738.57 ($22.71). The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,427.46 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,527.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.99.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 26 ($0.34) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.84%. This is an increase from Smiths Group’s previous dividend of $11.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. Smiths Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.66%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SMIN. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) target price on shares of Smiths Group in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Smiths Group from GBX 1,800 ($23.52) to GBX 1,900 ($24.82) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Smiths Group to GBX 1,700 ($22.21) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,738 ($22.71).

Smiths Group Company Profile

Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company serving the medical technology, security and defense, general industrial, energy, and space and aerospace markets worldwide. It operates through John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, Smiths Interconnect divisions. The John Crane division offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, hydrodynamic bearings, packing materials, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems.

