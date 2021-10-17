Smiths Group plc (LON:SMIN) Insider Acquires £14,380 in Stock

Smiths Group plc (LON:SMIN) insider Mark Seligman bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,438 ($18.79) per share, for a total transaction of £14,380 ($18,787.56).
The stock has a market capitalization of £5.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.90. Smiths Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 1,309.50 ($17.11) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,738.57 ($22.71). The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,427.46 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,527.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.99.
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 26 ($0.34) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.84%. This is an increase from Smiths Group’s previous dividend of $11.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. Smiths Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.66%.
Smiths Group Company Profile
Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company serving the medical technology, security and defense, general industrial, energy, and space and aerospace markets worldwide. It operates through John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, Smiths Interconnect divisions. The John Crane division offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, hydrodynamic bearings, packing materials, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems.
