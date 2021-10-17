Solitario Zinc (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Solitario Zinc Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) (TSE:SLR)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.58. Solitario Zinc shares last traded at $0.56, with a volume of 524,492 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Solitario Zinc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th.

The company has a market capitalization of $32.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.76 and a beta of 1.62.

Solitario Zinc (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) (TSE:SLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Solitario Zinc Corp. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Solitario Zinc during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Solitario Zinc during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Solitario Zinc in the 1st quarter valued at $178,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Solitario Zinc by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,332,390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 230,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Solitario Zinc by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 86,683 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 29,473 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.36% of the company’s stock.

About Solitario Zinc (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL)

Solitario Zinc Corp. is a mineral exploration company, which focuses on the acquisition of precious and base metal properties with exploration potential, and the purchase of royalty interests. Its projects include Florida Canyon in Peru, Lik Zinc in Alaska, and La Promesa in Peru. The company was founded on November 15, 1984 and is headquartered in Wheat Ridge, CO.

