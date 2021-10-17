Sonic Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:SKHCF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Sonic Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:SKHCF) saw a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 65,500 shares, a decrease of 34.4% from the September 15th total of 99,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 16.4 days.

Sonic Healthcare stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.27. 228 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,380. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.81. Sonic Healthcare has a 1 year low of $23.26 and a 1 year high of $32.55.

Get Sonic Healthcare alerts:

About Sonic Healthcare

Sonic Healthcare Ltd. engages in the provision of medical diagnostics services. It operates through the following segments: Laboratory, Imaging, and Other. The Laboratory segment offers pathology and clinical services in Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, the United States of America, Germany, Switzerland, Belgium, and Ireland.

Recommended Story: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Sonic Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonic Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.