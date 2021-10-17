Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) Shares Purchased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) by 22.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 195,843 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,307 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Spectrum Brands were worth $16,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 6.1% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 25.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 6.3% in the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 3,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 2.1% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 10,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 3.7% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 6,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SPB. UBS Group began coverage on Spectrum Brands in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.25.

Shares of NYSE SPB opened at $96.60 on Friday. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.98 and a 1 year high of $99.34. The firm has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.26.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.01). Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 3.99%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. Spectrum Brands’s payout ratio is 40.98%.

Spectrum Brands Company Profile

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc is a consumer products and home essentials company. It engages in the manufacture and supply of residential locksets, residential builders hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, lawn, garden and home pest control products, and personal insect repellents.

