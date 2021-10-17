Splinterlands Price Reaches $0.35 on Major Exchanges (SPS)

Splinterlands (CURRENCY:SPS) traded 6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 17th. In the last week, Splinterlands has traded up 14.8% against the dollar. Splinterlands has a market capitalization of $36.07 million and approximately $3.18 million worth of Splinterlands was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Splinterlands coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.35 or 0.00000764 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001672 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.71 or 0.00068062 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.00 or 0.00071887 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $62.69 or 0.00104789 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59,823.91 or 1.00006560 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,695.20 or 0.06177192 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.43 or 0.00025796 BTC.

About Splinterlands

Splinterlands’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 103,187,459 coins. Splinterlands’ official Twitter account is @splinterlands

