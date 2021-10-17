Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Shares Purchased by Ossiam

Ossiam raised its stake in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 613.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,046 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,479 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Splunk were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,305 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 463 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 998 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 6,738 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $974,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,205 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Splunk stock opened at $165.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $150.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.45 and a beta of 1.22. Splunk Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.28 and a 52-week high of $222.19.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $605.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $563.27 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 49.60% and a negative return on equity of 55.19%. Splunk’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.33) EPS. Research analysts expect that Splunk Inc. will post -5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Elisa Steele sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $38,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total transaction of $58,712.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,885 shares of company stock valued at $4,842,638 over the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SPLK shares. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Splunk from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Splunk from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Splunk from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Splunk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Splunk from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Splunk presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.10.

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

