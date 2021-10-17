SSE plc (LON:SSE) Receives GBX 1,621.13 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of SSE plc (LON:SSE) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,621.13 ($21.18).

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SSE shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on SSE from GBX 1,400 ($18.29) to GBX 1,600 ($20.90) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on SSE from GBX 1,400 ($18.29) to GBX 1,450 ($18.94) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on SSE from GBX 1,300 ($16.98) to GBX 1,690 ($22.08) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut SSE to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from GBX 1,690 ($22.08) to GBX 1,680 ($21.95) in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised SSE to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from GBX 1,500 ($19.60) to GBX 1,670 ($21.82) in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd.

SSE has a one year low of GBX 1,238.42 ($16.18) and a one year high of GBX 1,688.05 ($22.05). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.51, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,619.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,547.77. The firm has a market capitalization of £16.76 billion and a PE ratio of 7.21.

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It generates electricity from water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and central southern England; and owns, operates and, develops high voltage electricity transmission system in the north of Scotland and remote islands.

