SSP Group (OTCMKTS:SSPPF) Rating Reiterated by Credit Suisse Group

SSP Group (OTCMKTS:SSPPF)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SSPPF. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SSP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get SSP Group alerts:

SSP Group stock opened at $3.51 on Friday. SSP Group has a 1-year low of $2.97 and a 1-year high of $5.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.71 and its 200 day moving average is $4.06.

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 35 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East.

Further Reading: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for SSP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.