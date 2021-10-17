S&T Bank PA Buys 2,837 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

S&T Bank PA increased its stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 11.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,184 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,837 shares during the period. S&T Bank PA’s holdings in The J. M. Smucker were worth $3,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SJM. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The J. M. Smucker by 0.7% in the second quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The J. M. Smucker by 38.4% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. boosted its stake in The J. M. Smucker by 0.9% in the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 10,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its stake in The J. M. Smucker by 1.0% in the first quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 10,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in The J. M. Smucker by 3.1% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SJM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on The J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on The J. M. Smucker from $126.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on The J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on The J. M. Smucker in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The J. M. Smucker has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.33.

SJM stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $122.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 532,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 967,138. The company has a market cap of $13.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 0.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $124.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12 month low of $109.85 and a 12 month high of $140.65.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. The J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 10.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About The J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

