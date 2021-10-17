S&T Bank PA Grows Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

S&T Bank PA lifted its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,811 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 588 shares during the quarter. PayPal makes up about 1.5% of S&T Bank PA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. S&T Bank PA’s holdings in PayPal were worth $9,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in PayPal by 16.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,454,842 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,781,692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639,951 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in PayPal by 3,435.8% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,509,795 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $366,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467,095 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the second quarter valued at $311,152,000. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 59.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,814,907 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $683,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 76.6% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,234,494 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $542,625,000 after purchasing an additional 969,254 shares during the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

Shares of PYPL traded up $1.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $268.35. The stock had a trading volume of 5,007,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,345,566. The company has a market cap of $315.32 billion, a PE ratio of 65.45, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $274.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $272.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.81 and a fifty-two week high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 20.42%. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. Equities analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.64, for a total value of $3,431,172.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,548,106.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.15, for a total value of $2,512,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 122,583 shares in the company, valued at $34,219,044.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,314 shares of company stock valued at $11,463,923 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wolfe Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.92.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Featured Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.