S&T Bank PA Has $6.84 Million Position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

S&T Bank PA increased its position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 128,878 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 8,449 shares during the quarter. S&T Bank PA’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $6,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUV. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its position in Southwest Airlines by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 8,393 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management increased its position in Southwest Airlines by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,284 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Southwest Airlines by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,065 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Southwest Airlines by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,591 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. increased its position in Southwest Airlines by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 5,164 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. 77.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LUV traded down $1.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.36. The stock had a trading volume of 7,582,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,181,302. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12 month low of $37.48 and a 12 month high of $64.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $29.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.38 and a beta of 1.24.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The airline reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.12). Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 16.23% and a negative return on equity of 33.72%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.67) earnings per share. Southwest Airlines’s revenue was up 297.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LUV. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $51.30 target price on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays upgraded Southwest Airlines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, October 4th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Southwest Airlines from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.03.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

