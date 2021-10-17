S&T Bank PA Increases Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

S&T Bank PA lifted its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 23.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 589 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the quarter. S&T Bank PA’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BKNG. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the first quarter worth about $1,123,000. Quilter Plc increased its stake in shares of Booking by 21.8% during the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 319 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of Booking by 4.5% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 233 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Booking by 12.0% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 262 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Booking by 2.0% during the first quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 3,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,274,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKNG traded up $42.12 on Friday, hitting $2,538.34. 233,255 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 344,472. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 252.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2,325.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,303.38. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,589.00 and a 1 year high of $2,540.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported ($2.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.69) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Booking had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 242.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($10.81) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,400.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Booking in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2,230.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Booking from $2,675.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Booking from $2,345.00 to $2,375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Booking currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,486.96.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

