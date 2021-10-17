S&T Bank PA Purchases 1,968 Shares of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS)

S&T Bank PA grew its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 197,774 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,968 shares during the period. S&T Bank PA’s holdings in TreeHouse Foods were worth $8,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in THS. Jana Partners LLC increased its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 104.2% during the 1st quarter. Jana Partners LLC now owns 4,152,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,948,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118,801 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,199,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329,826 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 152.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,633,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,725,000 after acquiring an additional 985,225 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in TreeHouse Foods during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,258,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,317,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,175,000 after acquiring an additional 308,620 shares during the period.

Get TreeHouse Foods alerts:

THS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on TreeHouse Foods from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.83.

NYSE THS traded down $0.60 on Friday, hitting $39.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 307,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 745,824. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.33 and a 52-week high of $55.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.62.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26. TreeHouse Foods had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 1.32%. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TreeHouse Foods Company Profile

TreeHouse Foods, Inc is a manufacturer and distributor of private label packaged foods and beverages in North America. Its product portfolio includes snacking, beverages, and meal preparation products, available in shelf stable, refrigerated, frozen, and fresh formats. The firm operates through the following segments: Meal Preparation and Snacking & Beverages.

Recommended Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS).

Receive News & Ratings for TreeHouse Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TreeHouse Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.