S&T Bank PA Sells 1,339 Shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

S&T Bank PA lessened its stake in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) by 1.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 90,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,339 shares during the period. FTI Consulting makes up approximately 1.9% of S&T Bank PA’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. S&T Bank PA’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $12,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 18.5% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 54,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,638,000 after buying an additional 8,503 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting during the first quarter worth $4,049,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 28.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,805,000 after purchasing an additional 6,086 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 10.3% during the second quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 110,406 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,132,000 after purchasing an additional 10,318 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of FTI Consulting during the second quarter worth $140,000.

In related news, Director Brenda J. Bacon sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total value of $1,081,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,248 shares in the company, valued at $2,343,936.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Shares of NYSE:FCN traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $143.67. 152,092 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 309,151. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $139.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.87 and a twelve month high of $147.38.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $711.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $644.50 million. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 16.75%. Analysts predict that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FTI Consulting Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc engages in the provision of financial, legal, operational, political and regulatory, reputational and transactional advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance and Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

