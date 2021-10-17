Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) Shares Purchased by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) by 7.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 42,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,895 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $1,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 18.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,665,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,960,000 after buying an additional 423,054 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 1.0% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,688,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,101,000 after purchasing an additional 16,321 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 1.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,369,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,885,000 after purchasing an additional 25,614 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 25.5% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,036,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,635,000 after purchasing an additional 210,789 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 73.7% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,027,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,892,000 after acquiring an additional 436,076 shares during the last quarter. 46.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Starwood Property Trust alerts:

STWD has been the topic of a number of research reports. JMP Securities upped their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $17.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $27.50 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Starwood Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starwood Property Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

Shares of Starwood Property Trust stock opened at $25.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 1.65. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.76 and a 52-week high of $27.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.60.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 102.67%.

Starwood Property Trust Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc engages in originating, acquiring, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt and equity investments. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Commercial and Residential Lending, Real Estate Property, Infrastructure Lending and Real Estate Investing and Servicing.

Read More: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD).

Receive News & Ratings for Starwood Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starwood Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.