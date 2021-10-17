Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.00.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stellantis from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Erste Group assumed coverage on Stellantis in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STLA. Bpifrance SA purchased a new stake in shares of Stellantis during the first quarter worth approximately $3,407,256,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in Stellantis during the first quarter worth $1,918,142,000. Amundi acquired a new position in Stellantis during the second quarter worth $2,023,165,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Stellantis during the first quarter worth $490,971,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Stellantis during the first quarter worth $455,870,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ STLA traded up $0.15 on Tuesday, reaching $19.98. The stock had a trading volume of 2,309,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,866,621. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.12. Stellantis has a 12-month low of $12.11 and a 12-month high of $21.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.29. The stock has a market cap of $40.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.68.

About Stellantis

Stellantis NV is an automobile company, which engages in the manufacture of automobiles and provision of mobility solutions. It designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles under the brands Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia, Moper, Opel, Peugeot, Leasys, Free2move, Vauxhall, and Ram.

