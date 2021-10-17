Stevard LLC Invests $1.92 Million in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Stevard LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,165 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,917,000. Veeva Systems accounts for about 1.5% of Stevard LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the first quarter worth about $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 43,713.6% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 9,617 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 22.7% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 47.3% during the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VEEV shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Veeva Systems from $336.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. UBS Group raised their price target on Veeva Systems from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Veeva Systems in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $343.65.

In other news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.90, for a total value of $671,007.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.25, for a total value of $1,611,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,101,714.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,695 shares of company stock worth $5,203,115. 13.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of VEEV opened at $309.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.47 billion, a PE ratio of 118.11, a PEG ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $306.91 and its 200-day moving average is $297.32. Veeva Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $235.74 and a fifty-two week high of $343.96.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.07. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 25.51%. The business had revenue of $455.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.93 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. Veeva Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

