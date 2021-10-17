Stevard LLC Invests $228,000 in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Stevard LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 603 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 91.8% during the 2nd quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates now owns 117 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 74.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

LMT stock opened at $365.62 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $319.81 and a 1 year high of $396.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $353.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $371.65. The firm has a market cap of $101.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.33, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.98.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.53 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.93 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 123.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 23.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the aerospace company to buy up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.60. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 41.87%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LMT. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, September 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $402.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Cowen cut Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $400.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $370.20 target price (down previously from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $396.03.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

Further Reading: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.